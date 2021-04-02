Daily Entertainment Recap For April 2: Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Other News

Several incidents took place today in the entertainment industry. From Alia Bhatt testing positive for COVID-19 to Amitabh Bachchan getting vaccinated, there were several major events that made headlines. Here are some of the top stories of April 2, 2021:

Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote that she was immediately isolated and self quarantined. She is currently under doctors' medications and has taken all safety precautions. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's story here.

Rajinikanth thanks friends and fans after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke awards

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He took to his Twitter handle to pen his gratitude towards some people. Rajinikanth thanked friends and fans as he wrote, "For all the love, greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Broadcast Prakash Javdekar for the same. Take a look at his tweets here.

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Amitabh Bachchan became one of the first Bollywood celebrities to get vaccinated. He revealed the news through his Twitter handle and shared his experience. He is currently in good health after taking the vaccine. He had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. However, the actor recovered within a few days.

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. ðŸ™ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

Hema Malini writes a heartwarming letter to Kirron Kher on her cancer diagnosis

Veteran actor and politician Kirron Kher was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Hema Malini penned a heartwarming note for her on Twitter. She wrote that she was very upset after listening to the news of her bad health and wished her a speedy recovery. She also asked Anupam Kher to be strong and stand beside her.

Kirron Kher is a dear friend & colleague in both the film ind as well as in politics. V upset to hear she is unwell & in hospital. I pray for her fast recovery & hope to see her with all of us soon. Anupam ji prayers for u to be strong & by her side so that she recovers quicklyðŸ™ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 2, 2021

Kangana Ranaut reveals no actress supported her

Kangana Ranaut shared a Twitter video made by a fan page. It clubbed several videos of her from interviews she gave over the years. In those videos, she praised actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Kangana wrote that she always showed her support but nobody ever supported her. She asked if they have ganged up against her. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter revelation.

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

