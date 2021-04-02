Last Updated:

Daily Entertainment Recap For April 2: Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Other News

From Alia Bhatt testing positive for COVID-19 to Amitabh Bachchan getting vaccinated, here are the top stories from Bollywood for April 2, 2021.

Several incidents took place today in the entertainment industry. From Alia Bhatt testing positive for COVID-19 to Amitabh Bachchan getting vaccinated, there were several major events that made headlines. Here are some of the top stories of April 2, 2021:

Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote that she was immediately isolated and self quarantined. She is currently under doctors' medications and has taken all safety precautions. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's story here. 

Rajinikanth thanks friends and fans after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke awards 

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He took to his Twitter handle to pen his gratitude towards some people. Rajinikanth thanked friends and fans as he wrote, "For all the love, greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Broadcast Prakash Javdekar for the same. Take a look at his tweets here. 

Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Amitabh Bachchan became one of the first Bollywood celebrities to get vaccinated. He revealed the news through his Twitter handle and shared his experience. He is currently in good health after taking the vaccine. He had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. However, the actor recovered within a few days. 

Hema Malini writes a heartwarming letter to Kirron Kher on her cancer diagnosis 

Veteran actor and politician Kirron Kher was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Hema Malini penned a heartwarming note for her on Twitter. She wrote that she was very upset after listening to the news of her bad health and wished her a speedy recovery. She also asked Anupam Kher to be strong and stand beside her. 

Kangana Ranaut reveals no actress supported her 

Kangana Ranaut shared a Twitter video made by a fan page. It clubbed several videos of her from interviews she gave over the years. In those videos, she praised actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Kangana wrote that she always showed her support but nobody ever supported her. She asked if they have ganged up against her. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter revelation. 

