Daily Entertainment Recap For December 26: Rajinikanth's Health Improvement And Other News

A lot of incidents took place today in the entertainment industry, on December 26. From Rajinikanth's health update to Mira Rajput's QnA session, several events made headlines. Take a look at the top entertainment stories for December 26, 2020:

Rajinikanth progressing well in the Hyderabad hospital

Rajinikanth was admitted in Apollo hospital in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations. According to reports from PTI, the hospital mentioned that the blood pressure is still high but in control since Friday. The reports said, "Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," He has been advised complete bed rest and no visitors are currently allowed in his hospital room.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Progressing Well: Hyderabad Hospital

Mira Rajput answers questions related to her pregnancy and joining films

Mira Rajput held a QnA session on her Instagram and answered her fans with one word each. One of her fans asked if she was pregnant again to which she sent a laughing emoji and said no. She was also asked if she has any plans of entering Bollywood anytime sooner. Mira replied no to the question. When she was asked about regrets, Mira mentioned she had plenty of them.

Image credits: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Also read | Fans Ask Mira Rajput If She Is 'pregnant' Or 'joining Movies', She Responds On Instagram

Varun Dhawan's Coolie no 1 scene becomes the talk of the town

Varun Dhawan's Coolie no 1 recently released and a scene from the film is being talked about a lot on the internet. In the scene, Varun who is the coolie jumps on the train to save a child sitting in front of the train. He runs faster than the train and manages to save the child by inches. The scene was being trolled on Twitter in huge numbers. Take a look at the logic-defying scene from the film:

If u think The Dark Knight,The Matrix,Avengers have the greatest action sequence in the history of world cinema,you are wrong...presenting the greatest action scene ever #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/N6jgsNo3sr — MassSimmy (@MassSimmy) December 25, 2020

Also Read | Varun-starrer Coolie No 1's Logic-defying Scene Becomes Subject Of Hilarious Reactions

Sonu Sood becomes a Santa after visiting a fan's food stall

Sonu Soon surprised a fan in Hyderabad by visiting his food stall. The actor had read an article about the stall that was given his name. He later came to know that the owner of the stall was a huge fan of his. He surprised Anil at his stall and even tasted some delicacies served by the owner.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Turns Santa Claus For A Fan By Visiting His Food Stall In Hyderabad

Kangana Ranaut's family hiking pictures

Kangana Ranaut recently took out time for her family and went on a vacation. She called her Bhabhi Ritu a queen and mentioned that she is very talented when it comes to using Instagram filters. She also clicked some scenic pictures of Kangana while they were on a vacation together in Manali. Take a look at the pictures here:

Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience â¤ï¸

P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/dSOkdcldsn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 26, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gushes Over Bhabhi Ritu & Her Skills As Family Goes Out Hiking; Drops Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.