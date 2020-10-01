Anurag Kashyap Seen At Versova Police Station To Kangana's Thalaivi: Ent Recap For Oct 1

A number of events made headlines today, on October 1, 2020. From Anurag Kashyap being spotted at Versova police station to Kangana Ranaut getting back to Thalaivi, check out the top entertainment stories for October 1, 2020. Read on:

Daily Entertainment recap for October 1, 2020

Anurag Kashyap Spotted at Versova police station after being called over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Anurag Kashyap reached Versova police station to record his statement after Payal Ghosh filed an FIR against the Bombay Velvet director alleging rape. Payal had lodged an FIR two days after she brought up the incident on September 22 through social media. She had shared a Tweet regarding the same and had even tagged the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi seeking action against Kashyap. She revealed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her in 2014-15.

Kangana Ranaut confirms going back to South for Thalaivi

Kangan Ranaut is set to return to the big screens with her upcoming film, Thalaivi. The actor even shared a tweet saying that the shooting of the film is about to resume after a long break because of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a couple of pictures of herself and wrote, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them”. Here is the post shared by Kangana Ranaut.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Kirti Sanon and Anushka Sharma voice their opinion over the Hathras rape case

Bollywood celebrities have been vocal about their views on the incidents that are happening in Hathras rape case. Most recently, Kirti Sanon shared a post on her Instagram while Anushka shared her thoughts through Instagram stories. Sanon has also shared a lot of statistics about cases related to rapes in India. Sharma has also shared Sanon’s post on her Instagram. Here are the posts shared by Anushka Sharma and Kirti Sanon.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Shekhar Suman on Irrfan Khan’s death

Shekhar Suman has been extremely active on social media since the lockdown began. The popular actor recently took to his Twitter to talk about Irrfan Khan’s grave. He shared a picture that was originally uploaded by Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan. Suman captioned the post with, “This is d late actor Irrfan Khan's grave. Does it teach anything about life? After all the fame n adulation, International acclaim, you lie alone in an unkempt grave. Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?”

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 30, 2020

Imtiaz Ali calls himself “a freak show”

Imtiaz Ali is a popular film director known for his releases like Tamasha, Rockstar and Jab We Met. he recently had an interview with Netflix India and spoke about his early life. Ali mentioned that he never went to a film school and had never worked as an assistant for someone. He then calls himself a freak who just came to the film set one day, and was "already a director". He talks a bit about his filmmaking and says that his films certainly have a specific visual theme and adds a lot from his real-life experiences.

