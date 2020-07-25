Daily Entertainment Recap July 25: Shatrughan Speaks To Arnab & Other News Of The Day

Several events took place in the world of entertainment today. From CarryMinati's YouTube account being hacked to Shatrughan Sinha speaking to Republic TV, here is a quick recap of everything that has happened on July 25, 2020. Read on to know more details:

Daily Entertainment Recap: July 25

Subramanian Swamy says CBI Inquiry SSR's case is inevitable

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, on Saturday, said that a CBI probe will be conducted and it is inevitable. He also applauded Republic TV's initiative for Justice for SSR and said that he is also waiting for the Mumbai Police to finish their investigation in this high profile suicide case.

In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry”. Here is the tweet:

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 25, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha speaks to Arnab Goswami

In a conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, actor Shatrughan Sinha spoke about the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the interview, the veteran actor praised Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput. The veteran actor also put Sushant Singh Rajput in the brackets of 'legends without godfathers'. He also said that once the investigation will be concluded, he will not remain silent.

A R Rahman talks about rumours based on him

A R Rahman recently spoke to a radio station where he revealed that there is a “gang” which is spreading rumours about him. There had been rumours that Rahman is avoiding Bollywood films and is predominantly focused on other language films. But the singer has put these rumours to rest now. He said he is currently happy that his film has been released.

Carry Minati’s YouTube hacked by bitcoin streamers

CarryMinati’s YouTube channel was hacked by bitcoin streams, who asked fans to donate bitcoins, not knowing that this digital currency is banned in India. Ajey Nagar took to his official social media handle and broke this news. He also asked for help from YouTube. The star was then approached by Team YouTube. In his tweet, he wrote, “@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance.” Here is the tweet:

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

