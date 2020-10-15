Daily Entertainment Recap Oct 15: Anubhav Sinha's Tweet To BJB And Other Important News

A lot of events have taken place today in the entertainment industry. Celebrities like Anubhav Sinha, Vijay Sethupathi and many others made headlines. Here are the top entertainment stories for October 15, 2020:

Director Anubhav Sinha said that the new BJB Rap song is a copy of his song Bambai Mein Ka Baa

Amidst the Bihar elections 2020, BJP released a rap song talking about the developments in the state. The Bhojpuri song is titled Bihar Me Ka Ba. Director Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter handle to inform that the BJB song is a copy of his song Bambai Mein Ka Baa starring Manoj Bajpayee. The filmmaker took to twitter and stated: "BJP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission." Take a look at the tweet.

Vijay Sethupathi was advised by various celebrities to turn down his film 800

Vijay Sethupathi received a lot of criticism when he released the first look of his film 800. Netizens flooded his page with flak expressing how upset they are about him doing a biopic on Muralitharan who had once made some controversial statements about Tamilians in Sri Lanka. Today, celebrities like film director Cheran, celebrity Thamarai and film director R. Seenu Ramasamy wrote to him on Twitter suggesting him to turn down this film.

Rajinikanth approaches the HC for Property Tax Demand

According to PTI, Rajinikanth approached the HC over the property Tax Demand on his marriage hall. He said that an appeal should have been made to the Chennai Corporation on a property tax demand for his marriage hall and the "mistake" of approaching the court immediately could have been avoided. Here's his tweet on the property tax case.

Actor Faraaz Khan is on life support

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan was known for roles in films like Mehendi and Fareb. He is currently fighting for his life in a hospital in Bengaluru. He is the son of Mahabharat actor Yusuf Khan and was recently detected to have brain infection and pneumonia soon after his lungs were infected too. His family has started a fundraiser as the actor is currently on life support.

SSR's sister Shweta shows why she deactivated social media

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta had deactivated all her social media accounts. Later in the evening, she took to her Twitter account to inform that it was a technical glitch. She also shared a picture that shows the glitch. She mentioned that many people tried to hack her accounts. Take a look at her tweet.

Here is why I had to deactivate my social media accounts . Several log in attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to several rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family #WeStayUnited4SSR pic.twitter.com/Fh9PP01QZQ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 15, 2020

