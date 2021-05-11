Daisy Shah Gets First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Urges Fans To 'step Up'

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country harder and is much deadlier. As the registration for the vaccination is open for the beneficiaries between the age group of 18-44, several Bollywood celebrities have taken their first jab. The latest to join the list is Daisy Shah who took to her Instagram to inform that she took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Daisy Shah takes the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

In the picture shared by Daisy, she is seen shutting her eyes as the healthcare worker gives her the first dose of the vaccine. She is donning a pink embroidered skirt and a top. Shah is also wearing a blue printed mask. In the action of the post, she wrote, "With the vaccination drive open for 18+ people, I have stepped up & got my first dose! Have you?".

As soon her post was shared, several of her fans and followers rushed in to comment on the post. Many have used the red heart and fire emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions below.

A couple of days ago, the 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share that she participated in the 'Creators for a change' live session. In the action of the post, she wrote, "Creators for a Cause is an initiative to provide relief to those suffering from Covid19.

These are difficult times, and the only way out is by helping one another. I am doing my bit and asking you to do yours". She further added, "My prayers go out to everyone volunteering to help and our medical heroes for their service.

And to everyone who is staying at home".

Daisy Shah's movies

Daisy shot to fame with her performance in the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra wherein she played the female lead. She then went on to star in Aakramana, Hate Story 3, Race 3 and Ramratan. She was last seen in the Gujarati film Gujarat 11 wherein she played the role of a former football champion who is the coach of a juvenile football team. But the children are not willing to cooperate with her. The cast of the film also included Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, Roopkumar Rathod, and Kavin Dave.

Image- @shahdaisy Instagram

