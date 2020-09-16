Daisy Shah Gives Skincare And Fitness Tips As She Answers 'Ask Me Anything'

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah recently had a QnA session on her Instagram. She asked her fans to ask her anything within 15 minutes and she would answer those questions. During the session, she answered a few questions regarding skincare and Physical fitness. Take a look at the stories:

Also Read | Daisy Shah's Net Worth As The 'Jai Ho' Actor Rings In Her Birthday Today; Read Details

Daisy Shah’s Skincare and Fitness tips

Daisy Shah recently conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Instagram story. The ask me anything feature allows followers to send questions to the person conducting it and then the questions can be replied to on Instagram stories. Daisy Shah was getting her hair curled while answering these questions.

Also Read | Daisy Shah Turns 'reporter' At Airport As She Joins Salman Khan's Family For Journey

Instagram users asked Daisy Shah about her favourite places in Dombivali and Mumbai. They also asked her questions like her favourite colour to wear, favourite web series, Starbucks coffee, and more. She also gave a skincare tip along with other answers. She suggests that one should not overdo their skincare routine. They should stick with the basic one. She added that she has personally experienced that the more you bother your skin, the more it will start having a breakout. Daisy Shah's skincare routine is not usually very heavy. Take a look at her story:

She also answered which Starbucks coffee she loves the most. She said Cold bru with vanilla sweet cream. Another user asked her if one should do strength training or cardio to lose weight. The user asked her preference. To this, Daisy Shah said that it is always better to keep a balance in both. She added that it is tough but you have to do both and keep a balance to maintain your body. Daisy Shah is a fitness freak and usually posts a lot of cardio workout and health tips on her Instagram.

Also Read | Daisy Shah Says TikTok's Owner Is Suffering Amid India-China Tensions They Had No Hand In

A sneak peek into Daisy Shah's Instagram

Daisy Shah's Instagram is usually filled with her own pictures. She has her own YouTube channel where she shares her vlogs. She shares promotional videos and pictures of those videos on her Instagram. She recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel where she is travelling to Dubai for a work assignment amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She shared a few insights about the process one needs to follow while travelling by air. She shared a small clip from the video on her Instagram page. Take a look:

On the work front

Daisy Shah was last seen in a Gujarati film called Gujarati 11. In Bollywood, she was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala along with Daisy Shah, in pivotal roles. No new announcements are made about her upcoming projects.

Also Read | Daisy Shah Comes Out In Support Of TikTok Ban, Expresses Solidarity With Indian Government

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.