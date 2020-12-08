Daisy Shah Is 'unwinding' In Maldives; Shares Stunning Pictures

Maldives is the new Goa it seems in 2020. Joining a long list of celebrities hitting the beautiful island this year is Daisy Shah. The Race 3 star who is all set to make her debut on the digital platform with a new show, is relaxing in Maldives and took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures.

From posing in bikini to flaunting her beautiful water villa at Grand Park Kodhipparu in Maldives, Shah looked stunning in the pictures.

See below —

Daisy Shah to foray into digital world

"The priority right now is for the world to be back on track. I have been getting offers from web for a while but nothing clicked for a while. But I was approached for a web series that really appealed to me. We will begin shooting whenever we are allowed to," Daisy told PTI. Daisy was supposed to begin shooting for her upcoming film Bulbul Marriage Hall, from April 24. But due to the lockdown the shoot has been postponed.

“This (lockdown) is the need of the hour. It is good as it is for the safety of everyone else. Let the entire crisis get over, let everything be safe around us to get out of our houses.” The actor said the film is a rom-com and she was looking forward to begin work on it. It is going to be a funny film. This character comes naturally to me, she is upfront and determined. It resonates with me,” she added.

Daisy said besides “Bulbul Marriage Hall”, she has another film titled See You in Court, scheduled to release in June but it will be pushed most likely. The film is directed by Sachin Kaushik. "We are done filming but the post production work is at standstill. I am playing a child psychologist. The film is about a 12-year-old, filing a case against his parents, who want to get divorced. It is a heavy film but it has been done in a light hearted way.”

(with PTI inputs)

