Dalip Tahil refuses to believe career solely responsible for Sushant's demise

The demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock to the entire industry and his fans. Ever since the news of his passing away surfaced the Internet, it gave rise to many theories justifying the reason behind his sudden death. Recently, veteran actor Dalip Tahil spoke about Sushant’s demise to a leading publication and refused to believe that someone like Sushant Singh Rajput will be boycotted because he was a bankable actor.

Dalip Tahil opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Elucidating further upon the statement, the Mission Mangal actor said that he feels that when a young and successful person dies at the age of 34, the society raises questions like what happened to him, and what made him took such a drastic step and much more. The actor explained that he does not know the truth, but he feels that the industry may be responsible for careers, but people saying that it is solely responsible, is not right according to Tahil.

Calling out at various reports claiming a mafia in the industry who boycotted Sushant, Tahil said that these things are not found inside the industry. He also said that if one needs to find such things then he must be out of the film industry to do so as he feels that the film industry is following the mantra of the box office. According to Dalip, also confessed that the entertainment industry is very uncertain. He said that people might have differences with some producers, contracts have gone out of their hands and many more.

Read: Bhumika Chawla Urges Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans To Pray For His Soul And Not Blame People

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not The First Choice For 'Shuddh Desi Romance', Did You Know?

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sushant's on-screen sister Bhumika Chawla on June 22 stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been pointing fingers at nepotism as well as his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Chawla shared a lengthy post urging his fans to care for those in need. While sharing a picture from their film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story she penned down a lengthy post on her social media. Bhumika Chawla wrote a note to Sushant Singh Rajput and began the post with 'Dear Sushant'. She further mentioned that the cause of his death remains unknown and that he took it away with him when he left us. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor mentioned that the 'secret' is gone forever and is buried deep inside Sushant's heart and mind.

Read: 'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Enquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rohini Iyer Gives Her Statement At Bandra Police Station

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.