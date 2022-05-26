Dalip Tahil Weighs In On Mahesh Babu's Bollywood Remark; 'Maybe Partly He Meant..'

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been grabbing headlines after his 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark, with many celebrities and netizens reacting to it. Giving his stance on the same, actor Dalip Tahil expressed his support for Mahesh and claimed how the South film industry is 'a well-oiled machinery', far more organised than its Hindi counterpart.

In an earlier tweet, the Toolsidas Junior actor weighed in on the controversial remark and mentioned, "In my humble opinion, when @urstrulyMahesh (south megastar) says Hindi movies cannot afford him, he is most likely referring to the work ethic, where I completely agree with him.. more strength to Mahesh Babu." While interacting with Hindustan Times, Dalip shed light on his 'work ethic' reference and how it's lacking in Bollywood.

Dalip Tahil weighs in on Mahesh Babu's Bollywood remark

He mentioned, "When Mahesh Babu said 'Hindi films can't afford me', maybe partly he meant the remuneration, but it had a lot to do with (something else as well).... Stating that Mahesh is a 'pan-India, mega star', Tahil said of him, "When he comes to a place where he is not absolutely in control, and in complete understanding of the functioning of the project, it is going to be very difficult for him."

Talking about the work ethic in the South, Tahil said that although he has done just one film with Pawan Kalyan, things are completely different. He lauded the producers for being much more organised and invested in the film as opposed to the 'slipshod' work ethic in Bollywood. However, he acknowledged that things in Bombay are improving.

He added how in the South "things get done far more efficiently," and continued "When I came in movies, you'd get an envelope with dates and signing amount, that's it. The decision making was with people who are actually making films." He said that while he's not trying to degrade the Hindi film industry, but simply narrating what he has encountered over the past 47 years.

The actor concluded, "From my experience of working in south Indian films, it is a far better-oiled machinery," remarking that it will be difficult for Mahesh Babu to come and work here.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH/ PTI)