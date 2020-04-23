Dan Dhanoa Shares His Experience After Recovering From Coronavirus

Dan Dhanoa, who was a popular Bollywood actor in 80s and 90s for his various negative roles, had tested positive for the Coronavirus. However, the actor has now recovered from the virus and has shared his experience of being a victim of the COVID-19. According to an entertainment portal, Dan Dhanoa was in Brazil when he contracted the deadly virus.

Dan Dhanoa recovers from the Coronavirus

Describing the symptoms of the virus, Dan Dhanoa mentioned that he had a running nose just for a day. Later on, the actor began to experience a headache and fever. Initially, Dan Dhanoa mentioned that he thought it was his sinus playing up; however, later the headache intensified. The actor described the pain as a cluster of pins pricking through his head. He added that the pain was so severe that it would often make him twitch.

Dan Dhanoa added that he did not suffer from cough or shortness of breath; however, he did lose his appetite and thus started to feel weak. Adding further, he said that he would often feel stiffness in his chest and in his lower back. It was in these moments he asked to be evacuated on a chopper. Dan Dhanoa added that people must be informed of the various symptoms of the Coronavirus and must isolate themselves and go for tests.

Speaking to a news portal, Dan Dhanoa mentioned that he was aboard a ship off the coast of Brazil. The actor mentioned that the Coronavirus may be carried by a service vendor or an asymptomatic carrier. It was reported by a news portal that soon after Dan Dhanoa was tested positive, another 18-20 people contracted COVID-19. Dan was soon hospitalised and advised his wife to not let his mother know about his condition. However, the actor made a video call to his home and told them what happened later on. Currently, the actor awaits the resuming of flights so that he can go back to his family.

