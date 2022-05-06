'Dance Deewane Juniors': Ranveer Singh Matches Steps With Nora Fatehi On 'Garmi'; Watch

Touted as one of the biggest entertainers of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh graced the stage of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming social drama flick Jayeshbhai Jordaar where he will play the titular role who is an eponymous character who advocates for equal rights between males and females in society.

The actor quickly found his comfort zone on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors as he danced on the stage with the young contestants as well as the judges including Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. A video of the actor dancing with the latter is especially catching the eye of the audience. Check out the video below.

Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi on Garmi

A video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors is making rounds on the internet where the 36-year-old actor is seen matching steps with Nora Fatehi on her popular song Garmi. The 2020 hit song crooned by Badshah and Neha Kakkar features difficult choreography effortlessly pulled off by Fatehi garnering her praises from the audience. However, Singh is also known for his enthusiastic persona and dancing abilities as he appeared to have no qualms about keeping up with Fatehi on the dance floor.

The duo matched steps on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors and showed off their powerful moves. They also performed the difficult floor routine of Garmi.

🎥 #4 Ranveer Singh with Nora Fatehi dancing on #garmi on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors 😍💝 #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/6uk4H7VRSn — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) May 5, 2022

More on Ranveer Singh in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

In an interview with ANI, Ranveer Singh dished on his titular character who is the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch. The actor drew parallels of his own personality with the character and revealed that he shares several similarities with Jayeshbhai. The 83 actor stated, ''Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward,''

He continued, ''You tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it as your life depends on it." Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Shalini Pandey alongside Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and more. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is set to hit the theatres on May 13, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@RanveeriansFC