Ricky Pond, the American dad who posts interesting dancing reels on Instagram, is back with a whole new video. He can be seen swaying to Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari, a song from her recently released film Mimi, in his latest video. The caption of the video read, "Can you groove like #ParamSundari."

Dancing dad performs on Param Sundari

Ricky Pond released a video collage in which he can be seen dancing to the song while dressed in Indian attire through one of the windows. Ricky can be seen synchronising his movements with Monalisa, an Instagram user who has also posted a video of herself dancing to the same music.

Social media felt intrigued after watching the adorable dancing moves of Ricky Pond. One of the users wrote, "Wowwww that's really amazing." Another user wrote, "Sir watching you just made someone's day. You are so full of life." Pond follows the dance steps of an Instagram blogger (Monaz_liza). In response to his video, the blogger wrote, "I have no words you look so cool and steps are so superb. Thank You so so much it's my best birthday gift and you are the first one to give me this. I don't think am going to get sleep tonight.

Ricky Pond frequently posts videos of himself dancing to popular Bollywood tunes on social media. He had previously released a video of himself dancing to The Jawaani Song from Student of the Year 2 in 2019. In the dance video, he is brimming with energy. Pond, who is the father of four, lives in the United States.

Groovy videos on Param Sundari

There are some videos on the Internet that may instantly brighten your day and make you grin. One such example is this video of a girl flawlessly imitating Kriti Sanon's dancing steps from the song Param Sundari. The video has the ability to sway you. The girl in the video is dressed in the same clothing as Kriti Sanon in the song. The video is enjoyable to watch because of her impeccable recreation of the actor's dance skills.

Picture Credit: Kriti/RickyPond- Instagram

