'Dangal' Actor Zaira Wasim Posts First Photo Of Self On Instagram; See Here

Best known for her roles in Secret Superstar and Dangal, Zaira Wasim took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself for the first time on Tuesday. The picture features the actor dressed in a burkha, and she can be seen walking across a bridge. Fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post and showered her with love and praise.

Zaira Wasim shared the first picture of herself on her Instagram account

Zaira Wasim headed to Instagram and posted a picture of herself as she turned away from the camera. The actor, who usually posts philosophical and religious quotes on the social media platform decided to switch things up a bit. Although she did not show her face in the picture, it was an interesting change to her social media presence. She captioned the image, "The warm October sun."

Zaira Wasim was in the news last after she made a huge announcement regarding her career. In 2019, she told her fans and followers that she would be leaving her acting career behind, as it conflicted with her faith and what she believed in. She penned down an elaborate post and wrote, "Though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here". Her post reads "Five years ago, I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped into Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand".

She went on to mention that although the film field gave her heaps of love and support, it led her on the 'path of ignorance and silently and unconsciously transitioned' her out of imaan. She mentioned that this threatened her relationship with her religion. Several fans rallied behind the young star to extend their support to her after the announcement.

Image: Intagram/@zairawasim._officiall