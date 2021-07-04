'Dangal' Girls Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra Get Inked; See Glimpse Of Same 'tattu'

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra earned their big break in Bollywood courtesy Dangal alongside Aamir Khan. Close to five years after the blockbuster success of the sports drama, the two girls are not just in touch but are very good friends. This was evident with the ‘Dangal girls' inking matching tattoos.

Fatima Sana Shaikh-Sanya Malhotra get matching tattoos

Fatima took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of their tattoo. The duo visited a tattoo studio in Mumbai together to get their latest addition.

The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari star first shared a glimpse of her Dangal co-star getting inked. Later, they showed that they had got the same design, which seemed like a dot on their forearms and called it as 'tattu.'

The duo was also clicked by the paparazzi on their way out.

Fatima and Sanya connection

Fatima and Sanya had got close after they had gone through numerous rounds of auditions, physical training and workshops for Dangal, where they played Phogat sisters, wrestlers Geeta and Babita. The movie catapulted them into overnight household names as it went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The duo continued to bond and was regularly spotted hanging out. They even featured in a chocolate commercial, where they displayed their dancing skills. Fatima and Sanya once again featured in the same movie, Ludo, but they had different tracks in the Anurag Basu directorial.

A glimpse of this bond was seen recently was when they wished their Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari on his birthday. The duo was seen posing goofily on the occasion.

On the professional front, Fatima featured in the movie Ajeeb Dastaans while Sanya Malhotra starred in Pagglait. Both films released on Netflix.

