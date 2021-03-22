'Dangal' Shooting Locations: Details About Where The 2016 Wrestling Drama Was Filmed

Dangal is a biographical sports drama film that was released in 2016 and was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana along with Sakshi Tanwar. The story is based on the Phogat family and how a wrestler trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. Fatima plays the role of adult Geeta Phogat whereas Zaira Wasim plays the younger version of her. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra plays the role of adult Babita Kumari and the younger version is played by Suhani Bhatnagar.

The movie shows the struggle of how the wrestler does everything in his control to train his daughters from the scratch. The daughters also participate in the various competitions that take place in the village and then go on to fight for a gold medal for the country. With so many phases of life portrayed in the movie, have a look at the Dangal shooting locations.

Where was Dangal filmed?

Ludhiana

According to IMDb, the villages in and around Ludhiana were given Haryanvi transformation to showcase the village of the Phogat family. Other than this, the shooting took place in villages like Gujjarwal, Narangwal, Kila Raipur, Dango, Leel which are located in Punjab and Haryana. In these locations, the sequences featuring the younger versions of the two daughters were shot.

Stadiums for wrestling sequences

The competitions and wrestling scenes took place in various stadiums. In Pune, the scenes were filmed in and around Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. In the same city, some shooting sequences were also taken at Symbiosis International University. The team also went to Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to shoot for a wrestling sequence. When Geeta and Babita managed to enter the Nationals, the scenes were shot in Thyagaraj Stadium. Even in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the team shot few scenes of competition.

More about Dangal movie

Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. It went on to win various awards including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, AACTA Awards, Douban Film Awards, Jackie Chan Action Movie Awards and many more. Zaira Wasim who plays the role of young Geeta went on to win the award of Best Supporting Actress in the National Film Awards.