'Dangerous To Start Filming In Close Interior Spaces': Kapur Says As Stars Test Positive

With Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parth Saamthan, and other stars tested COVID-19 positive, director Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle to share that it may be 'dangerous to start filming or dubbing in close interior spaces'.

The Maharashtra government allowed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which made the resumption of shooting activities possible recently. With hygiene protocols in place, actors and unit members of 65 years and above were not granted permission under the new SOPs to participate in the shootings. But the recent cases of coronavirus in the entertainment industry has put a big question mark in everyone's mind.

As we pray for the recovery of our beloved stars, lets admire their courage in declaring that have symptoms of #Covid_19 How many are not telling the world?



Proves its dangerous to start filming/dubbing in close interior spaces. Studios will just become huge sources of infection — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 13, 2020

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also said, "One fear is that after the three aforementioned cases, the government itself may withdraw the permission given to film, TV, and web units to shoot. Another feeling is that actors, technicians, and crew members themselves may not agree to participate in shootings and post-production activities. On one hand — is the question of surviving the pandemic in terms of health and well-being. On the other hand — surviving the economic depression that the pandemic has brought."

"Another feeling is that actors, technicians, and crew members themselves may not agree to participate in shootings and post-production activities. Financial void and health stay on two different ends as of now, but how will we strike the right balance to resume the usual course of life and work — still remains a question," Nahta concluded.

HAS THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY BLUNDERED IN RESUMING SHOOTINGS? https://t.co/AzLhopHoTy — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 12, 2020

