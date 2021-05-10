Daniel Weber Invites Vikram Bhatt On His Chat Show 'Stories Of Hope' To Discuss COVID-19

Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber recently kickstarted his Instagram Live series in which he talks about the stories of hope emerging from the current situation in India. The music composer and businessman invited filmmaker and writer Vikram Bhatt as his guest for the third session of his series to discuss ways and means for people to stay positive during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna was also a part of the chat.

Vikram Bhatt talks about the power of social media

In the course of the conversation, Vikram touched upon the harm that WhatsApp forwards can cause and how social media has proven to be extremely powerful and quick in connecting resources with people during the second wave. He said, "At some point, we have to start making ourselves accountable for what we're going through. The pandemic in its second wave is worse because it has penetrated into the villages. The numbers barely reflect the ground realities. We have to blame ourselves for this. The way out of this is to follow SOPs, and follow science to the T."

"There are WhatsApp groups and millions of forwards which talk about remedies and preventive measures. Please don't resort to hearsay. There's a lot of misinformation. The thing that makes me happy in this grim scenario is the way people are helping one another through social media. Strangers are reaching out to each other through social media. Oxygen langars, food providers, volunteers helping ends meet...This is the real India. We saw a glimpse of that when Mumbai experienced a deluge in July 2005. This spirit of humanity and science will beat this virus," added Vikram in the course of his chat with Daniel. He also applauded the relief providers active on social media for their support to citizens in this time of crisis.

Daniel Weber shares the reason he started 'Stories of Hope'

Talking about the reason behind his initiative, Sunny Leone's husband Daniel said, "There's a reason I started this daily chat in which we talk about stories of hope. It's important to discuss the good that citizens are doing for each other without even knowing one another's names. It took a pandemic for people to realise that their strength lies in standing united as a force. The stories of how people have gone out of their way to help one another and act bravely in these times are essential to keep hope alive." In Daniel Weber's Instagram live series, he converses with various people from different walks of life who are doing their best to help people during the pandemic.

