Danish Sait Gets Married To Anya Rangaswami, Know More About The Comedian's Wife

Comedian Danish Sait surprised his fans when he announced that he had tied the knot with his girlfriend Anya Rangaswami. He shared the news with his fans on June 10, 2021, telling them that the couple had already registered their marriage a day earlier. The bride chose to wear a white and gold saree while the comedian wore a maroon kurta. They were seen embracing each other in the image shared by Danish.

"Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love", he wrote as he asked his fans to keep the couple in their best wishes. While Danish is renowned in the film industry for his work as an actor, radio jockey, television host and stand-up comedian, not much is known about his new bride, Anya Rangaswami. So, who is Danish Sait's wife?

Meet Danish Sait's bride, Anya Rangaswami

Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love. pic.twitter.com/TQ4jdszvet — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 10, 2021

Anya Rangaswamy is a Bangalore based freelancing graphic designer. She is also a brand consultant. Her bio indicates that she has graduated from the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad and has also studied at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology where she specialised in graphic designing.

According to a report by She The People, Anya moved to Mumbai in 2013 and pursued a career in graphic designing. Her social media activities indicate that she loves to raise awareness about environmental awareness. She participated in various beach clean-ups when she was living in Mumbai.

Anya has also worked with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for their fashion brand, Rheson. Back in 2017, the graphic designer received an opportunity to work with Rhea and Sonam for their new brand, which was launched on May 12, 2017. She lived in the city for five years before she moved to Bangalore.

@WeAreRheson launches today! Details of my two year journey with the brand on my website now! https://t.co/MY8rEk1o8R pic.twitter.com/ZAvw3eohMn — Anya Rangaswami (@anyarangaswami) May 12, 2017

Danish Sait had announced their news of his engagement to Anya on December 11, 2021. "She said yes! Very happy. Thanks for deciding to spend your life with me @anyarangaswami", he wrote as he shared a black and white picture of the two together.

Danish introduces his new bride

She said yes! Very happy. Thanks for deciding to spend your life with me @anyarangaswami ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ifbpe97xrS — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 11, 2020

Image: Danish Sait's Instagram

