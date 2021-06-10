Danish Sait Ties Knot With Girlfriend Anya Rangaswami In Private Wedding Ceremony

Former RJ and comedian Danish Sait has tied the knot with girlfriend Anya Rangaswami on Thursday, June 10. The news comes six months after Danish officially confirmed his engagement with Anya on his official social media platform. Now, the comedian, took to his Twitter space to announce the news of his marriage as well. Danish said,

Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love.

Danish Sait ties the knot its Anya Rangaswami

The tweet posted by the Danish Sait includes pictures from their intimate wedding celebration. In one photo, Danish and Anya can be seen signing their marriage papers. Another sees the newlyweds hugging each other at their reception table. A toasting glass lays ahead on the table while the couple smiles infectiously as the camera captures them. Here’s taking a quick look at the photos shared by Danish Sait below:

Back in December 2020, the comedian expressed that he is over the moon as he proposed to his girlfriend Anya. He took to his social media space to update his fans and followers that he is extremely happy to start a whole new chapter of his life. Danish shared a monochrome photo of himself with his lady love while announcing that he is all set to share the rest of his life with Anya. Danish Sait wrote, “She said yes! Very happy. Thanks for deciding to spend your life with me @anyarangaswami”. Check out the engagement announcement shared by the comedian here:

She said yes! Very happy. Thanks for deciding to spend your life with me @anyarangaswami ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ifbpe97xrS — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 11, 2020

For the unversed, Anya Rangaswami is a graphic designer based in Mumbai. Upon receiving the news of Danish’s marriage, fans of the comedian and celebs have gone all out on social media to share congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. The Family Man 2 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary responded with a heart emoji. BJP MP Tejassvi Surya replied, “Best wishes. Wish you a very happy married life, brother.” Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, "Congratulations guys". Here’s taking a quick look at the reactions to Danish's tweet.

Congratulations 🥳 👏 — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) June 10, 2021

❤️ — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) June 10, 2021

Best wishes. Wish you a very happy married life, brother. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 10, 2021

Congratulations guys ❤️🤗🧿 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 10, 2021

(Image: Danish Sait Twitter)

