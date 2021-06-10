Danish Sait's Wedding; SSR's Father's Petition Dismissed By Delhi HC: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 10, 2021. From Danish Sait's wedding with girlfriend Anya Rangaswami to Sushant Singh Rajput's father's petition dismissed by Delhi HC on Nyay movie's release, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Danish Sait's wedding to Anya Rangaswami

Former RJ and comedian Danish Sait has tied the knot with girlfriend Anya Rangaswami on Thursday, June 10. The news comes six months after Danish officially confirmed his engagement with Anya on his official social media platform. The tweet posted by the Danish Sait included pictures from their intimate wedding celebration.

Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love. pic.twitter.com/TQ4jdszvet — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 10, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's petition dismissed by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against movies allegedly based on the late actor’s life. Singh had filed the plea seeking restraining of anyone using his son’s name, likeness, images, caricature, personal life, and other aspects in any movie. The court also stayed the release of the movie Nyay: The Justice, which is purportedly based on Rajput’s life.

Delhi HC refuses to stay release of film 'Nyay: The Justice', purportedly based on life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2021

Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about his Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin opened up about him and his personality. In an interview with India.com, Tahir stated that he remembers Sushant putting in a lot of thought when it came to his characters, and what set him apart from any other actor was that his world and his life were a lot more than just acting. He added that when one had conversations with Sushant, it could range from astrophysics to quantum gravity, playing the sitar to martial arts and that he just had a lot of diverse interests and no one could get bored around him.

Parineeti Chopra reveals a secret about Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have featured together in three movies till now and share a great friendship off-screen as well. Recently, Parineeti held a Q n A session on her Instagram handle and a follower questioned her about Arjun and asked her about one of his secrets. Parineeti shared a picture with her Ishaqzaade co-star and wrote, "Bahar se Brute, andar se softy". Arjun also shared this story on his IG handle and wrote, "This is true".

Jacqueline Fernandez's Paani Paani dance

A day after the release of Paani Paani, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle and performed the hook step in a pair of denim and a black top. The short video clip also featured the choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat. Dedicating a caption to them, Fernandez wrote, "Here with my favourite choreographers!! From Genda Phool to Paani Paani my super talented ‘babies".

