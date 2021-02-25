Danny Denzongpa Excited For Screening Of 'Frozen' At Bandra Film Festival; Read More!

Seasoned actor Danny Denzongpa is excited for the screening of Frozen at the Bandra Film Festival. The 2007-released black and white movie starring Danny Denzongpa, Gauri, and Skalzang Angchuk revolves around the story of a father and his son and daughter. The story is told through the eyes of the daughter. It was announced that Frozen will be screened at the film festival on Danny Denzongpa's birthday.

Pic Credit: Still from Frozen.

Screening of Frozen

'Bandra Film Festival', BFF's official Youtube channel released the trailer of Frozen announcing that the movie will be screened at the festival on the 25th of February on Danny Denzongpa's birthday. Danny shared his excitement in an interview with Mid-Day saying that he is grateful for such platforms who are like hidden gems as they show movies released in the past so that people can watch them. Talking about the film, Danny Denzongpa said that filming the movie in Ladakh was an 'adventurous and pleasant' experience.

He credited his father, who was one of the head monks in Sikkim, for being able to play the role efficiently. He continued saying that the body language, chanting mantras, and praying was all that came from his father. He also revealed that he interacted with local teachers and crew members to get the grip of the Ladakhi accent.

More on Danny Denzongpa's movies

Mostly known for his villainous roles in Bollywood movies, Danny Denzongpa's movies such as Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, and Agneepath helped him build his reputation as the great villain of Bollywood. He has also played positive roles in movies like Frozen, Naam Shabana, Bioscopewala, and Baby. Phir Wahi Raat, his directorial venture was a critically acclaimed movie in the horror and suspense genre.

Check Danny Denzongpa's photos

Several fans posted Danny Denzongpa's photos on social media wishing the veteran actor a happy birthday. One fan tweeted a picture of the actor and wished him by referring to him as 'Sikkimese song of the soil' and a versatile actor. Another fan wished the actor calling him his favourite actor of all time and the best Kancha Cheena ever.

TP-487: Happy Birthday to Our Sikkimese 'son of the soil' or versatile Indian Actor, Shri Danny Denzongpa.

You are such a great legend icon for our Sikkim as well as the entire country.

May Almighty always bless & stands behind you. pic.twitter.com/TtHKGIWVew — Mangaljit Rai (@mjrai_sampang) February 25, 2021

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite actors Danny Denzongpa, who still is the best Kancha Cheena ever. Even otherwise, an actor who usually delivers in almost every role, be it hero, villian or character actor. pic.twitter.com/KJWRLkpQGg — Ratnakar Sadasyula (@RatnakarSadas) February 25, 2021

