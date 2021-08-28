Danny Denzongpa’s Son Rinzing And Malvika Raaj's Film 'Squad' Set For OTT Premiere

Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing and Malvika Raaj have been gearing up for their debut film Squad's theatrical release. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's theatrical release had to be postponed. Reportedly, the Nilesh Sahay directorial action thriller film is now set for its OTT premiere.

Rinzing and Malvika Raaj debut film set fot an OTT release

As per a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the film revealed that the movie Squad was shot for a big-screen premiere. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19 and uncertainties in the market, the filmmakers decided to release Rinzing and Malvika Raaj's debut film on the OTT platform Zee5. But, the release date of the film is still under wraps. The source further revealed the filmmakers are targetting the Diwali release and can commence a promotional campaign by October.

Details about Squad

The upcoming film Squad is being helmed and co-produced by Nilesh Shahay. The other co-producers of the film include Mohan Gopinath, Brajesh Sahay and Zee Cinema. It is the firsts Indian film to be shot in Belarus. As per Pinkvilla, the filmmakers did not leave any stone unturned to make the film an ideal launch for both Rinzing and Malvika Raaj in the industry. The film reportedly has a series of action scenes including car chases, gunfights, chopper chases and bomb blasts. The film also has Pooja Batra in a pivotal role.

Ahead of the release of the film's first look, Squad's trailer already received lauds from actor and producer John Abraham. Taking to Instagram, Rinzing shared John Abraham's reaction to the film's trailer. He shared a video of John Abraham in which he praised the film and shared how the film will be a good launch for the two leads. He said, "The trailer of Squad was exceptional. The action was big. Nilesh understands action like no one does. Considering Rinzing is a newcomer, I think it is going to be a fantastic launch for him. I think Malvika is fantastic in the film. I love her moves, she really moves fast. It is going to be really exciting to see the film." The actor then wished the leads and Nilesh Sahay all the best for the film.

IMAGE: RINZING'S INSTAGRAM