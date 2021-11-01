Danny Denzongpa's Son Rinzing Denzongpa Gets Candid About Action-packed Debut In 'Squad'

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa is all set to make his action-packed debut in the upcoming web film Squad directed by Nilesh Sahay. The film will also mark the debut of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fame Malvika Raaj as a lead actor. Talking about the same, Rinzing and Nilesh along with the cast of the film enthused over the upcoming film.

Squad trailer out

The trailer of Nilesh Sahay's upcoming actioner Squad was dropped on November 1 featuring an energetic debut of Rinzing Denzongpa. The three-minute-long trailer depicts a battle between special forces of various nations as they vie to get hold of a little girl, played by Dishita Jain, who has lost her family. Rinzing will be essaying the role of the member of Indian special forces as he sets out to rescue the little girl before any other nation.

The trailer promises high octane action carried out on a major scale. The clip also featured MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in its climax scene. According to ANI, the actions are choreographed by renowned international stunt coordinator, Kier Beck who is known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road. Backed by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment, the film will release on ZEE5 on November 12.

Rinzing Denzongpa on Squad

While talking to ANI, the actor was enthused about the film and stated that he cannot wait to present the film to the audience. He said, ''There is a lot of excitement to see how people would respond to the film and I really hope that they watch it on ZEE5 and like it. I have personally learnt a lot through the journey of 'Squad', and it has been an enriching experience.''

Malvika Raaj, who enjoyed fame after playing the role of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also appeared excited about the film as she said, ''I never knew I had so much of strength when I was told the film will involve me doing a lot of action with Rinzing. But Nilesh really believed in us more than we believed in ourselves and that really helped. I hope people would give me as much love as they gave me for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' back then.''

The film also stars Pooja Batra as she makes a comeback on the screen after a long hiatus. She said, ''Beyond excited for my next release Squad. I have done a movie after so long and I can't wait for everyone to see me in it. Everyone in the movie is top shelf and have done such an amazing job especially my director Nilesh Sahay.''

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@rinzingd