AR Murugadoss Moves MHC, Seeks Security From Distributors After Rajini's Darbar Tanks

Film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection due to disturbance and threats from film distributors, who allegedly made a huge loss from superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' movie, which released on January 9.

The distributors even tried to reach out to Rajinikanth and went to his Poes Garden residence demanding a meeting with the superstar. Following this, the security has been beefed up outside Rajinikanth's residence.

Rajinikanth refused to meet the distributors

With a whopping budget of Rs. 250 crore, distributors from eight districts have purchased the film for Rs. 65 crores. However, the film did not perform as expected and the distributors approached Rajinikanth to intervene and solve the issue by seeking some compensation.

Rajinikanth didn't meet them during their two-time visit, neither the director was ready to meet them. A group of distributors also tried to visit Rajinikanth's house last week, but they weren't allowed to enter the street as the police had blocked them.

The film director, AR Murugadoss, has approached the court, seeking security from the distributors who are approaching him for the compensation of the Darbar film, which didn't perform well according to them. It was also mentioned that they have incurred a loss of 25 crores. The hearing of the case is slated to take place on February 6.

