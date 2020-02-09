Dark Bollywood Movies That Only The Lionhearted Viewers Can Sit Through

Bollywood movies rarely have very gruesome scenes but there are some which try to go against the usual norms to surprise viewers. These movies tell stories in a manner that is too strong for the faint-hearted to stomach. Here is a list of dark Bollywood movies that are too much too handle:

Kaun?

Written by Anurag Kashyap, Kaun? featured Urmila Matondkar in the role of a woman victimised by a serial killer on the loose. She is alone in the house, listening to the news of the killer when a stranger rings the doorbell. What ensues is a nightmarish experience for Urmila's character. The sinister scenes in the movie are sure to leave one scared enough to make them avoid answering the doorbell, thus making Kaun? one of the best dark Bollywood movies.

Gulal

Gulal also features in the list of best dark Bollywood movies that are not for the faint-hearted. After being elected as the general secretary of the college, a law student comes face to face with deception, homicide, and other sinister crimes. He is assaulted and abused and, to seek vengeance, gets embroiled in the world of crime. Gulal is another directorial wonder by Anurag Kashyap who is known for his ‘out of the box’ stories and gruesome depiction of humanity. Kay Kay Menon, Raj Singh Chaudhary, and Jesse Randhawa featured in important roles in Gulal.

That Girl in Yellow Boots

That Girl in Yellow Boots is very different from what Bollywood audience is used to seeing. A British woman, played by Kalki Koechlin, comes to India to search for her father and ends up getting hurt on many levels by the darkness that lies in the country. In the end, she does locate her father but he is not who she expected to be. Another directorial gem by Anurag Kashyap, this dark Bollywood movie lies outside the border of mainstream cinema and brings to life impossible, dark challenges which one only hopes do not befall them. Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Devaiah, and Prashant Prakash played important roles in That Girl in Yellow Boots.

