'Dark7White' Trailer Out: Story Of Trust, Lust, Power & Politics Offers Many Dark Secrets

After treating fans with the amazing look posters of the upcoming political drama Dark7White, makers of the series released the gripping trailer. Dipped in diabolism, the trailer of Dark7White is a complete treat to one’s visual senses while showcasing the bitter reality of the political world consisting of deceit, treachery. With the teaser already sending shivers down one's spine, the trailer is sure to impress fans with the series' storyline and shady characters.

Dark7White trailer released

The trailer of the tantalizing thriller gives a sneak-peek into the villainous outcomes of power-play resulting in an accident or something else more of suspense. 7 friends - 1 death and numerous facets to the case, ACP Abhimanyu leads the investigation to unravel the story that lurks beneath. The devilish joy ride will keep the viewers glued to their screens and reeling in shock in a nail-biting experience. The dark and shady characters played by the actors is surely going to be a visual treat for the fans. Apart from this, in a never-seen-before avatar, Sumeet Vyas, as Yudhveer Singh, will delight his fans as a debonair and youngest to-be state CM with a dark past.

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Sumeet said that the series Dark7White is the raw preview of what goes on in the world of power and control. The Veere Di Wedding actor who was excited to play the role of a budding politician said that he was excited to play this character who was unforgiving, ruthless yet had an appeal to him that lured people to him. He further revealed that he had to face certain challenges while portraying such a dark character in the upcoming series.

The ALTBalaji series Dark7White is a Youth oriented political thriller murder mystery with a quirky storytelling style filled with dark humour. It is a gripping Political-Youth Thriller about seven friends having high profile jobs with the story shedding light on how their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of one of these seven characters who use the other six for his advantage. Sumeet Vyas had earlier shared his first look from the drama on social media where he can be seen acing the politician look. This is Vyas's second project with Ekta Kapoor after The Verdict: State vs Nanavati.

