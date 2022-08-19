Alia Bhatt's debut production film Darlings, which was released on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5, received critical acclaim and appreciation from all around the globe. The actor-producer also starred in the film alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, with their performances creating an enthralling experience for audiences.

Since the release of Darlings, the entire star cast, especially Vijay Varma, who played a wife-beating character, has been garnering overwhelmingly positive reactions. At the same time, his character Hamza Shaikh has been receiving a lot of criticism and recently the 36-year-old stated that when he first saw the movie, he was terrified and believed there was no way he could get away with portraying a character like Hamza.

'It is a difficult experience watching yourself as wife-beater': Vijay Varma

In a conversation with Indian Express, Vijay Varma revealed,

"It is a difficult experience watching yourself be this man you hate. But I am done watching this film. I am never going to revisit it, I know it for a fact."

Opening up about his character Hamza, Vijay asserted that it did receive a lot of hate across platforms as women shared stories of how they had dealt with a monster like him in their houses. "That way it hit people very hard, at the same time I am glad people are mature enough to identify that the characters and actors are two different people. We are no longer living in the 80s and 90s. I managed to stay away from the flak", he continued.

Vijay was able to successfully influence the crowd to dislike Hamza by never lowering the intensity of his performance. He presented him exactly as he is: a violent man who beats his wife whenever it is convenient. The SHE star said that he didn't want to water down his personality, adding,

"I wanted to keep it potent. It works like that because in the first three scenes, if you don’t feel enough hatred, and dread against him, then the revenge–the second half of the film–won’t be very rewarding for the audience. I tried to keep him as real as possible."

More on Darlings

Darlings saw Badru’s (Alia Bhatt) unconditional love for her husband Hamza, (Vijay Varma) which makes her overlook all the red flags in their relationship. She even ignored her mother’s (Shefali Shah) constant warnings. Coming from a modest background, the young wife continues to hope for a better tomorrow until things get a bit too far.