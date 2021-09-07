'Darlings': Alia Bhatt Announces Wrap-up Of Her Debut Production Venture; Shares BTS Clip

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was busy filming her debut production venture Darlings starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, has finally wrapped up the movie's shoot. The Kapoor and Sons actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 7 to make the announcement with an interesting behind the scenes clip. The video showcases bits from the movie's shoot, from Alia's vanity diaries to the cast members' rehearsing sessions coupled with the goofiness on sets. The comedy-drama showcases a mother-daughter duo as they navigate their way in the world.

Alia Bhatt announces Darlings wrap with a BTS video

Taking to her Instagram handle today, where she enjoys over 54 million followers, Alia announced that she has concluded filming the movie. Adding a fun BTS clip, the Gully Boy actor wrote "Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies 💖💖". She also gave a special shoutout to co-stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew, stating 'P.S. - Missed you!!'. Take a look at her post below.

Last month, actor Shefali Shah also finished the film's shoot and uploaded photos from her mini wrap up celebration with the cast and crew. She expressed her sadness at bidding goodbye to her co-stars and the crew of the movie by saying, “Nothing prepares me for the good-byes”. She can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheek as well as posing with the entire team as they cut a cake.

More about the Alia Bhatt starrer

Darlings is set in a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai and follow a quirky story between a mother and daughter. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah are set to play the lead roles in the movie alongside Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The movie marks Alia's first outing as a producer. Vishal Bhardwaj has composed quirky tracks for the film, with soulful lyrics by Gulzar.

Apart from Darlings, Alia has several interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Brahmastra and Jee Le Zara. The actor also makes her first appearance in the South film industry with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period drama RRR, which stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn helming pivotal roles.

(IMAGE- SHEFALI SHAH OFFICIAL/ INSTAGRAM)