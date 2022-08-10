'Darlings': Alia Bhatt-starrer To Get Tamil And Telugu Remake With A Fresh Cast

Darlings, a compelling case study on domestic violence, has been garnering much appreciation and praise from fans as well critics as it takes quite a different take on the age-old topic. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, which makes it even more enthralling. Apart from that the Raazi actor also made her production debut with Darlings. Helmed by Jasmeet Reen, the film was released on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

The film is working wonders and now after its success, the makers are all set to recreate the movie in two more languages - Tamil and Telugu, but with a different cast. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Red Chillies Entertainment's COO, Gaurav Verma confirmed the development as he stated that the film won't be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, instead the makers would localise the story and characters in these languages.

Verma said, "We had the script of Darlings with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak."

The COO further added that the story remains the same, but it will be localized as Darlings was a story set in Mumbai, but now a different world will be created for the Tamil and Telugu versions. He went on to state, "We localise the characters and their reactions."

More about Darlings

Set against the backdrop of a lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, find courage and love as they try to find their place in the world.

Darlings saw Badru’s (Alia Bhatt) unconditional love for her husband Hamza, (Vijay Varma) which makes her overlook all the red flags in their relationship. She even ignored her mother’s (Shefali Shah) constant warnings. Coming from a modest background, the young wife continues to hope for a better tomorrow until things get a bit too far.

(Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)