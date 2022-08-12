'Darlings' Becomes Netflix's Highest Non-English Global Opener; Trends In 16 Countries

Alia Bhatt recently starred in the dark comedy Netflix film Darlings. The film deals with the sensitive issue of domestic violence and is receiving a lot of praise from the viewers. While it has been only a week since the film's release, it is currently trending in 16 countries on the OTT giant.

As per a report by BBC, Darlings has become a global sensation on the streaming platform Netflix. The movie has had the highest global opening for a non-English Indian film with more than 10 million viewing hours. According to Deadline, the movie is currently trending in the Top 10 list of Netflix in 16 countries in the Americas, Asia, and Africa. UAE, Singapore, Kenya, Malaysia, Tobago and Trinidad are among these countries.

Darlings follows the story of a young woman named Badrunisa, who marries the love of her life, Hamza. While Badrunisa stays a devoted wife, her husband Hamza does not leave a chance to physically abuse her. However, a brutal incident makes Badrunisa realise her mistake of keeping quiet and she decides to seek revenge. Apart from Bhatt, the movie stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. The film is helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen.

Alia Bhatt on receiving love for Darlings

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her debut production Darlings. The actor has received a lot of praise for her movie and has mentioned how she is overjoyed with the response the film has received. In a statement, she said, "As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved—not just as an actor, but also in a bigger way—in bringing these different stories to the audience." The Brahmastra actor further added, “I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can’t wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform. It’s incredible to see that the film has a global audience with Netflix and with it trending in the top 10 in 16 countries across the globe just in the opening week is incredible!”

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt