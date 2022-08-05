Last Updated:

'Darlings' Screening: Ali Fazal, Sunny Kaushal & More Bollywood Stars Arrive In Style

A special screening for the upcoming Bollywood film Darlings was recently held by Alia Bhatt in Mumbai which was attended by a plethora of stars from industry.

Darlings screening
1/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Shefali Shah, who plays a significant role in Darlings, posed for the paps as she donned a salmon-coloured coat over a lacy top.

Darlings screening
2/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Vijay Varma, who plays Hamza, a railway ticket collector and Alia Bhatt's husband, turned up at the special screening in an all-black suit paired with black sunglasses. 

Darlings screening
3/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sayani Gupta wore an oversized neon jacket at Darlings premiere while flaunting her unique style. 

Darlings screening
4/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sanjana Sanghi gave major retro vibes in her printed half-tucked shirt, which she had paired with beige pants as she posed on the red carpet. 

Darlings screening
5/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Rasika Dugal looked beautiful in her minimal make-up look. She donned a simple white dress.

Darlings screening
6/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Triptii Dimri played with casuals as she wore a tank top with a shirt while pairing it with denims on the red carpet. 

Darlings screening
7/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Jim Sarbh looked simple in a flannel shirt and black jeans as he posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet of the special screening. 

Darlings screening
8/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ali Fazal attended the screening while donning a funky McQueen T-shirt and blue jeans. 

Darlings screening
9/9
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Kaushal too marked his presence at the Darlings special screening while wearing a light pink overshirt.

