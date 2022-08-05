'Darlings' Screening: Ali Fazal, Sunny Kaushal & More Bollywood Stars Arrive In Style

Quick links:
Shefali Shah, who plays a significant role in Darlings, posed for the paps as she donned a salmon-coloured coat over a lacy top.
Vijay Varma, who plays Hamza, a railway ticket collector and Alia Bhatt's husband, turned up at the special screening in an all-black suit paired with black sunglasses.
Sayani Gupta wore an oversized neon jacket at Darlings premiere while flaunting her unique style.
Sanjana Sanghi gave major retro vibes in her printed half-tucked shirt, which she had paired with beige pants as she posed on the red carpet.
Actor Triptii Dimri played with casuals as she wore a tank top with a shirt while pairing it with denims on the red carpet.
Jim Sarbh looked simple in a flannel shirt and black jeans as he posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet of the special screening.