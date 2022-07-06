'Darlings' Teaser Twitter Review: Fans Say Alia Bhatt Is Ready To Deliver A 'masterpiece'

The highly anticipated teaser of Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings was unveiled recently, with fans already claiming that the actor will deliver a 'masterpiece'. The film, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, is billed as a quirky dark comedy revolving around the lives of a mother-daughter duo.

The teaser showcases Alia narrating the classic fable of a frog and a scorpion, and how the latter eventually betrays his friend. Alia and Vijay are shown getting married after a brief romance, with later glimpses showcasing Alia and Shefali sitting in a police station as they seemingly get investigated for murder. Fans have lauded Alia's 'phenomenal' act, while also heaping praise on the ensemble cast. Darlings is all set to release on Netflix, on August 5, 2022.

Darlings Teaser Twitter Review

Promptly giving their verdict on the teaser, one Twitterati mentioned that the actors are 'killing it', while another called the movie 'dark and interesting.' Another netizen mentioned they're thoroughly impressed by the teaser, deeming the film 'a complete family entertainer'. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Haha #DarlingsTeaser is very superb 😃🤣👻 am really enjoyed 😉

A complete fun family entertainer



My best wishes dear #AliaBhatt and team ❤ #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix — Mohamed rifai (@actor_rifai) July 5, 2022

Here's a look at the teaser -

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TANISHAFILMFARE)