'Darlings' Teaser Twitter Review: Fans Say Alia Bhatt Is Ready To Deliver A 'masterpiece'

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TANISHAFILMFARE
The highly anticipated teaser of Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings was unveiled recently, with fans already claiming that the actor will deliver a 'masterpiece'. The film, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, is billed as a quirky dark comedy revolving around the lives of a mother-daughter duo.
The teaser showcases Alia narrating the classic fable of a frog and a scorpion, and how the latter eventually betrays his friend. Alia and Vijay are shown getting married after a brief romance, with later glimpses showcasing Alia and Shefali sitting in a police station as they seemingly get investigated for murder. Fans have lauded Alia's 'phenomenal' act, while also heaping praise on the ensemble cast. Darlings is all set to release on Netflix, on August 5, 2022.
Promptly giving their verdict on the teaser, one Twitterati mentioned that the actors are 'killing it', while another called the movie 'dark and interesting.' Another netizen mentioned they're thoroughly impressed by the teaser, deeming the film 'a complete family entertainer'. Take a look at some of the reactions.
Impressed by #DarlingsTeaser, #ShefaliShah steals my heart once again, love how natural she always is on the screen, can't predict much about #VijayVarma and #RoshanMathew. With heavy ❤️ as I love #AliaBhatt but #Sehmat + #Gangubai + #Safeena = #BadruQureshi (pics ⬇️)#Darlings pic.twitter.com/zjWVqvfYMI— Filmy Gurl (@FilmyGurl) July 5, 2022
#DarlingsTeaser looks good and will be a suspense movie, I believe @aliaa08 will prove it again with her phenomenal performance. Produced by @gaurikhan @aliaa08 @_GauravVerma and directed by #JasmeetKReen @RedChilliesEnt #EternalSunshineProductions @iamsrk https://t.co/r1UizeBVF5— Shaik Ibrahim (@iShaik_Ibrahim) July 6, 2022
What a DARK & INTERESTING teaser🔥@aliaa08 ready to gives masterpiece once again🔥♥️ #AliaBhatt #DarlingsTeaser pic.twitter.com/TAxqySRev3— k🚬 (@itsKabir16) July 5, 2022
Haha #DarlingsTeaser is very superb 😃🤣👻 am really enjoyed 😉— Mohamed rifai (@actor_rifai) July 5, 2022
A complete fun family entertainer
My best wishes dear #AliaBhatt and team ❤ #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix
Also the #Darlings are here! Look at that stellar cast - #AliaBhatt, #ShefaliShah and #VijayVarma killing it. #DarlingsOnNetflix #DarlingsTeaser pic.twitter.com/gzSQ19Q55M— Tanisha Bhattacharya (@tanishafilmfare) July 5, 2022
Here's a look at the teaser -
