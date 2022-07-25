Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has amazed the audience with her ace acting skills for a decade now. The actor has played various roles in different genres throughout her acting career. She is now all set for her maiden production as she will not only play the lead but has also worn the producer's hat for her upcoming film Darlings. As the movie is one of the most awaited films of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, she recently dropped its most awaited trailer.

Darlings will also see Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma play Alia's co-leads. The makers of the film have already given a sneak peek into the film's bone-chilling plot and the mother-daughter bond Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt will portray on screen. Watch the film's trailer here.

Darlings trailer

The makers of Darlings recently dropped its much-awaited trailer. The video begins with Vijay Varma introducing himself as Hamza Sheikh and Alia Bhatt as his wife Badrunisa. As he mentions he is going to leave his wife, Badrunisa, along with her mother, played by Shefali Shah, to file a missing complaint. However, the clip further shows that the mother-daughter duo kidnapped Hamza to seek revenge. The movie's trailer showcases a never-seen-before side of Alia Bhatt as she fights against domestic violence. The trailer becomes intriguing as Badrunisa makes sure to seek her revenge and not kill her husband. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

More about Darlings

Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Roshan Mathew playing a pivotal role. The movie is touted to be a crime drama with some comedy that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, while Alia Bhatt is co-producing it under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The makers of the film dropped a theatrical release and opted to unveil it on the streaming service Netflix. The film will arrive on the OTT giant on August 5.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt