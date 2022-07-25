Last Updated:

'Darlings' Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Yellow; Shares Smiles With Shefali, Vijay

Alia Bhatt shared smiles with her co-stars and director at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film and maiden production 'Darlings.'

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt celebrated "DARLINGS day" as she dropped the much-awaited trailer of her upcoming film Darlings. The mom-to-be stunned in a yellow balloon dress with hot pink footwear at the event. 

Alia Bhatt
The upcoming film will mark Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer as she is co-bankrolling the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt shared the stage with her co-producer, Gaurav Verma, as she talked about the film. Neha Dhupia hosted the Darlings trailer launch event.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt also introduced everyone to Jasmeet K. Reen, who will mark her direction debut with the upcoming crime drama. 

Jasmeet K. Reen
Darlings director Jasmeet K. Reen arrived in a beautiful grey-coloured salwar suit and addressed the audience and media at the film's trailer launch event.

Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah, who will play Alia Bhatt's mother in the movie, done a purple and white printed pantsuit as she joined her co-stars at the event.

Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma sported a turquoise-coloured co-ord set with a white t-shirt at the event. The actor completed his look with white sneakers. 

Alia Bhatt
The upcoming movie will see how Alia Bhatt's domestic violence survivor Badrunisa seeks revenge on her husband with the help of her mother. The movie will arrive on Netflix on August 5.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt shared smiles with her co-stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah at the event. She also gave them a warm hug. 

