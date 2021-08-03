Darshan Kumaar Talks About Overwhelming Success Of 'Toofan', Says 'had Sleepless Nights'

Darshan Kumaar was recently seen in the sports drama movie Toofaan. The movie received a positive response from critics and audiences alike. During a recent interaction, Darshan Kumaar spoke about how he prepped for his role in the movie. He also spoke about the love and praises he received for his performance in the movie. The movie features Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

Darshan Kumaar on his movie Toofaan

Talking to Pinkvilla about how he prepared for his role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Kumaar said that he had a great time getting trained for boxing for the film. He shared that they were trained by Darrell foster (a Hollywood celebrity trainer who has trained many international icons like Will Smith) and their training time was 7 am to 3 pm every day and they trained with national and international champions professionals. Darshan further explained that during the training, the professionals use to hit them every day like a punching bag because that was their style of training.

He revealed that he had many sleepless nights because of soreness on his face and black n blue marks on his body. But now, he was on top of the world as he was getting a lot of appreciation for his performance especially the fight sequence in the film which motivated him a lot. Darshan shared that playing Dharmesh Patil in the movie was very challenging both mentally and physically for him. Talking about the overwhelming response he received for his performance, the Mary Kom actor said that his phone was filled with appreciation messages from the film fraternity as well as his friends and family. He added that even the top directors mentioned that he had done a good job with powerful eyes.

Toofaan was premiered on 16 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and marks lead actor Farhan Akhtar's and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's second collaboration after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. The movie was initially scheduled to have a theatrical release on September 19, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Image: Darshan Kumaar's Instagram

