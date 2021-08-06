Darshan Kumaar Urges Film Makers To Be Cautious With OTT Content As Audience Is Too Smart

Darshan Kumaar, who made his debut as a lead in Bollywood featuring opposite Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom, recently talked about how the OTT boom was an ideal phase for actors and creative people and even spoke about his latest web series, The Family Man 2.

Darshan Kumaar on the current OTT boom

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Darshan Kumaar opened up about how the OTT platform was celebrating the real talent as the content had become the hero which was a win-win situation for all. Adding to it, he stated how the makers needed to be cautious as the audience was too smart and aware. Darshan Kumaar also mentioned how the audience was getting to watch Korean shows and international content and hence their product had to be at par with their standard. He further added how the industry people understood it and they were working towards raising the bar a bit high.

As the actor was recently seen in The Family Man 2 and Toofan, he spoke about the reactions his character received from the audience. He mentioned how received hate messages for Major Sameer in The Family Man-2 and Toofan and like messages for his role of Major Raunaq (Avrodh…) or sub-inspector Ujagar (Aashram) and added how this was what he was always yearning for. Furthermore, he stated that the real feedback, be it hate or love texts — gave him a boost that he did his job well. He even revealed how initially he used to be taken aback but he soon started enjoying such hate messages.

Speaking about how he prepares for his roles, he recalled his series, TFM2, and revealed how he had to convince himself that he was an anti-Indian. Recalling yet another of his role in which he was shown with one eye, he mentioned how he kept that side covered for nearly two months so he could learn the mannerism and body language of such a person. Darshan even revealed that whenever he played a character, he used to think like him and not Darshan and added that when he received good feedback, he felt that he was on the right path.

Furthermore, he talked about his upcoming projects and revealed that he was going back to Ayodhya to shoot for the third season of Aashram. He also stated that he had signed two big projects which will be announced soon and shared the ordeal of how everyone wanted early dates and he was now hoping that he doesn’t lose any of them.

MAGE: DARSHAN KUMAAR INSTAGRAM

