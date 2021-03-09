Darsheel Safary Opens Up About His Desire To Explore Darker Side Of Characters In Movies

Darsheel Safary of the Taare Zameen Par fame turned a year older yesterday. The actor turned 23 on March 8 and in a recent interview with Hindustan Times spoke about his dating life, his excitement for birthdays and opened up about the characters he would like to explore and play in movies.

Darsheel Safary's birthday excitement

In the interview, Darsheel shared that as he is growing older the excitement that he previously held for his birthday is changing. He explained that lately, he has been taking it on year at a time and reflecting on what he has achieved in that year and how far he has come when compared with last year. Darsheel said that doing so has helped him remain grounded. Darsheel further added that he wants to be a better version of himself every day and his birthday is the one day that he has fixed to be a day of introspection about his life.

Darsheel Safary talks about his career

In the interview, Darsheel revealed that he had a lot of plans for 2020 that included theatre shows and travel plans but it all went for a toss due to the ongoing pandemic. He stated that even though it was a tough time, he did not get upset and was happy with how he spent the rest of his year at home and got to spend a lot of quality time with his family.

Darsheel shared that he is approaching his career in a different way and wants to up his acting game. Other than acting, Darsheel also wants to take up scriptwriting as he feels he has a lot of stories to tell to the audience. Darsheel says that last year was not completely useless and he did a couple of fruitful things like shooting for an episode of the web series Butterflies. He also shot for the music video of a romantic number Pyar Naal. Darsheel explained that he is keener to explore the darker side of characters and the last short story he shot for with Renee Sen, Suttabaazi was fun and he would like to play different characters in his career. Darsheel also admitted to dating someone but did not divulge any details about the same.

Darsheel Safary's movies and other projects

On the work front, Darsheel shared that he is currently shooting for a movie and he is sure that the audience will be surprised to see him play that role. However, he did not mention the title of the film. Darsheel Safary rose to fame after he portrayed the role of a dyslexic kid in the Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par. He also won the Filmfare critics award for Best Actor for his performance in the same. Post that he also starred in other films including Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children. Darsheel was last seen in the web series Butterflies in an episode alongside Virti Vaghani.