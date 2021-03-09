Darsheel Safary's Birthday: Take This Taare Zameen Par Quiz & See How Well Do You Know It

Quick links:
Darsheel Safary's Taare Zameen Par opened to an unexpectedly positive response at the time of its release. The film, the script of which was written by Amole Gupte, touched upon the importance of the recognition of a certain neurological condition and the kind of support one must give to someone who is diagnosed with the same. On the occasion of Darsheel Safary's birthday, a quiz based on his breakout film has been curated. One can take the Taare Zameen Par quiz below in order to find out how well do they know the feature presentation.
a) Dyslexia
b) Dyscalculia
c) Dysgraphia
d) Only two of the above
a) Shuu
b) Ishu
c) Sheenu
d) Inu
a) New Era High School, Panchgani
b) Old Era High School, Matheran
c) Dhirubhai Ambani Special Needs School
d) None of the above. Later on in the film, Ishaan's parents decide that he must be homeschooled
a) Amole Gupte
b) Darsheel Safary himself
c) The art was created by the production team collectively
d) A local art school
a) Nawazuddin Siddiqui
b) Rajkummar Rao
c) Abhishek Bachchan
d) None of the above
a) The International Dyslexia Association, Seattle
b) BulletMap Academy
c) Headstrong Nation
d) Yale Center for Dyslexia
a) M.F. Hussain
b) Lalitha Lajmi
c) Tyeb Mehta
d) Nandalal Bose
a) Vivek Oberoi
b) Abhishek Bachchan
c) Akshaye Khanna
d) Richard Branson
a) High Jump
b) Like Stars On Earth
c) Dancing Words and Numbers
d) A New Era
a) He accidentally entered a room in which the auditions for the part of Ishaan were being held
b) He saw a poster at Shiamak Davar's dance classes, of which he is still a student
c) Amole Gupte spotted him around the premises of the school which is seen in the first half of the film. That very moment led to Safary's selection.
d) He went through proper routes, auditioned multiple times over, and eventually got the part.
a) Tutor
b) High Jump
c) Strokes of genius
d) The adventures of a child and his dancing alphabets
a) Best Social Messages Film
b) Best Director
c) Best Foreign Film
d) The makers never submitted their film for the awards
a) Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi
b) Ishaan Ramanand Awasthi
c) Arjun Ishaan Nandakishore
d) Ishaan Awasthi was his full name
a) Tisca Chopra
b) Kirron Kher
c) Malaika Arora
d) Urmila Matondkar
a) Lakshmikant & Pyarelal
b) Marshmello
c) Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
d) Raj & DK
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.