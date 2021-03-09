Darsheel Safary's Birthday: Take This Taare Zameen Par Quiz & See How Well Do You Know It

Darsheel Safary's Taare Zameen Par opened to an unexpectedly positive response at the time of its release. The film, the script of which was written by Amole Gupte, touched upon the importance of the recognition of a certain neurological condition and the kind of support one must give to someone who is diagnosed with the same. On the occasion of Darsheel Safary's birthday, a quiz based on his breakout film has been curated. One can take the Taare Zameen Par quiz below in order to find out how well do they know the feature presentation.

Taare Zameen Par quiz:

1) What kind of learning disorder does Darsheel Safary's character have in the film?

a) Dyslexia

b) Dyscalculia

c) Dysgraphia

d) Only two of the above

2) What was the pet name that Darsheel Safary's character went by in the film?

a) Shuu

b) Ishu

c) Sheenu

d) Inu

3) Which school is Darshee Safary's Ishaan Awasthi sent to before the movie enters its second half?

a) New Era High School, Panchgani

b) Old Era High School, Matheran

c) Dhirubhai Ambani Special Needs School

d) None of the above. Later on in the film, Ishaan's parents decide that he must be homeschooled

4) Who is credited for the creation of most of the paintings made by Safary's character in the film?

a) Amole Gupte

b) Darsheel Safary himself

c) The art was created by the production team collectively

d) A local art school

5) In the film, a famous actor who struggled with Dyslexia early on in his life is referred to. Who was it?

a) Nawazuddin Siddiqui

b) Rajkummar Rao

c) Abhishek Bachchan

d) None of the above

6) Which one from the following list of organizations of repute screened the film for their members a year after release?

a) The International Dyslexia Association, Seattle

b) BulletMap Academy

c) Headstrong Nation

d) Yale Center for Dyslexia

7) Which noted painter made a cameo appearance as her/himself in the film?

a) M.F. Hussain

b) Lalitha Lajmi

c) Tyeb Mehta

d) Nandalal Bose

8) Which other actor was considered for the part of Ram Nikumbh in the film?

a) Vivek Oberoi

b) Abhishek Bachchan

c) Akshaye Khanna

d) Richard Branson

9) What was the working titled of the movie?

a) High Jump

b) Like Stars On Earth

c) Dancing Words and Numbers

d) A New Era

10) Where did Darsheel Safary find out about Taare Zameen Par's casting call?

a) He accidentally entered a room in which the auditions for the part of Ishaan were being held

b) He saw a poster at Shiamak Davar's dance classes, of which he is still a student

c) Amole Gupte spotted him around the premises of the school which is seen in the first half of the film. That very moment led to Safary's selection.

d) He went through proper routes, auditioned multiple times over, and eventually got the part.

11) It is believed that the makers of the film took inspiration from a Chinese movie that has a similar plotline. What is its name?

a) Tutor

b) High Jump

c) Strokes of genius

d) The adventures of a child and his dancing alphabets

12) Taare Zameen Par was India's official entry to the 2009 Academy Awards. Under which category was the feature submitted?

a) Best Social Messages Film

b) Best Director

c) Best Foreign Film

d) The makers never submitted their film for the awards

13) What is the full name of Darsheel Safary's character in the film?

a) Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi

b) Ishaan Ramanand Awasthi

c) Arjun Ishaan Nandakishore

d) Ishaan Awasthi was his full name

14) Who played Darsheel Safary's mother in the film?

a) Tisca Chopra

b) Kirron Kher

c) Malaika Arora

d) Urmila Matondkar

15) Who provided the music for this film?

a) Lakshmikant & Pyarelal

b) Marshmello

c) Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

d) Raj & DK

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-a, 4-a, 5-c, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-a, 10-b, 11-a, 12-c, 13-a, 14-a, 15-c