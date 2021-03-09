Darsheel Safary's Net Worth: Here's How The 'Taare Zameen Par' Fame Star Makes His Money

Bollywood actor Darsheel Safary is celebrated his 23rd birthday recently. Darsheel became a household name after he starred in Aamir Khan’s directorial debut film, Taare Zameen Par. After appearing in the hit film years ago, Darsheel is slowly taking steps to cement his career in the industry and has already worked in a few TV shows and films. So, what is Darsheel’s current net worth? Find out below.

Taare Zameen Par was one of the most successful in 2007. The Aamir Khan directorial debut film revolved around a school kid named Ishaan Awasthi who suffers are dyslexia. Ishaan’s role was portrayed by actor Darsheel Safary. As mentioned earlier, Ishaan’s role made him a household name and catapulted his career in the film industry.

For his role as Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary even won a Filmfare Critics Award in the Best Actor category. After starring in the 2007 film, he starred in the 2010 film Bumm Bumm Bole and essayed the role of Pinu. Darsheel Safary soon starred on the reality television show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Darsheel’s third film was Deepa Mehta’s Midnight Children based on Salman Rushdie’s novel of the same name. According to breaking buzz’s report, Darsheel Safary’s net worth is approximately $1 million.

Darsheel Safary’s TV career

One of the major contributors to Darsheel Safary’s net worth has been his TV career. After starring in Zokkomon, Darsheel Safary made two guest appearances. He first appeared on the hit show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma in 2011. He then appeared as himself in the Lage Raho Chachu in 2015. Lage Raho Chachu was a kids’ show that telecasted on Disney channel India.

Darsheel Safar also branched out to more youth-centric content in 2016 with the show Yeh Hai Aashiqui. The Taare Zameen Par fame actor also starred in an episode of the web series, Butterflies. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Darsheel Safary talked about his future in the industry and how 2020 affected his plans.

Darsheel revealed that he had a few theatre shows and travel plans, but they had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. But even though it was a tough year, he wants to take his acting career to the next level. He added that he wants to take up scriptwriting and present his stories. Darsheel now plans to explore the darker side of characters through his future projects and continue portraying various characters.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.