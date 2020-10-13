Darsheel Safary's Movies That Fans Should Add To Their Watch-list

Darsheel Safary is an Indian films and television actor. He made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par which released in 2007. His performance in the role of a child having a learning-disability called Autism won people’s hearts. He delivered a very emotional performance in the movie. Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par also won him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Read ahead to know more of Darsheel’s on-screen roles.

Here are some of Darsheel Safary’s on-screen roles

1. Pinu in Bumm Bumm Bole

Darsheel Safary has played the character called Pinu in the 2010 movie Bumm Bumm Bole. In this movie, Pinu belongs to a poor family who can’t even ford shoes for his school. He even misplaces his sister’s shoes one day. Without letting their parents know, Pinu and his sister decide to share Pinu’s shoes to school. How long does this brother-sister duo keep up this makeshift from their parents and what happens in the end, is something one will have to watch the movie for. This movie, too, was extremely sentimental. This is another of Darsheel Safary's movies that was loved by people.

2. Zokkomon/ Kunal in Zokkomon

Darsheel had played two characters in this movie. One is of a boy named Kunal and other is that of the superhero the movie is based on, Zokkomon. The story of the movie revolves around how Kunal is abandoned by his uncle and presumed dead so that the latter can inherit the money former’s parents had left for him. But Kunal returns as a superhero called Zokkomon and teaches his uncle and everybody involved a lesson. The movie fared well at the box office. This is another of Darsheel Safary's movies that was loved by children.

3. Saleem Sinai in Midnight’s Children

Darsheel had played the role of Saleem Sinai, when he was a child, in the movie adaptation of the best-selling book Midnight’s Children. The book is authored by Salman Rushdie. The story of the movie revolves around the partition time. He realises that all the children born between 12 AM and 1 AM all have superpowers of different kinds. The movie is narrated through Saleem’s perspective. How this group of supernatural children come together and form the plotline is something one will have to watch the movie for.

Darsheel Safary has also starred in a music video alongside Anushka Sen. The song is titled Pyar Naal and is sung by Vibhor Parashar. The song already has 11 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @dsafary Instagram

