'Dasvi': Aditya Dhar Has A Hilarious Reaction To Yami Gautam After Watching The Trailer

As the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-starrer Dasvi recently surfaced online, it created a massive buzz among the audience. While many fans took to social media and shared their opinions on how much they liked the Dasvi trailer, there were many celebrity artists who reviewed the trailer. One of them included Yami Gautam's husband and filmmaker, Aditya Dhar who won hearts with his hilarious reaction to the trailer.

Written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the movie Dasvi is an upcoming social comedy movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. The movie has been slated to release on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

Aditya Dhar reacts to Yami Gautam-starrer Dasvi trailer

Uri-The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note to his Instagram story after watching the trailer of his wife's upcoming movie, Dasvi. In the story, he added the link to the trailer and reacted to it by stating how he thought he was the only one getting schooled by his wife, Yami Gautam. He further mentioned that it was a super-fun trailer. The caption read, "...And I thought I was the only one getting schooled by you!! Super-fun trailer!!" (sic) Take a look at what he posted:

Yami Gautam's movies

Yami Gautam won the hearts of her fans yet again with her stellar performance in her recently released film, A Thursday in which she essayed the role of a teacher, Naina Jaiswal. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Dasvi, Lost, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Dhoom Dhaam. Amit Rai's directorial OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 will feature Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. The release date and other details of the film are yet to be revealed.

Image: Instagram/@adityadharfilms