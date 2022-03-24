'Dasvi': Here's How Yami Gautam Aced Her Haryanvi Accent For Abhishek Bachchan Co-starrer

Abhishek Bachchan recently surprised his fans by sharing an intriguing trailer from his forthcoming film Dasvi. Yami Gautam will also be seen sharing the OTT space with the Guru actor as she will essay the role of Jyoti Deswal, a disciplined yet strict jailor. As per the film's trailer, it will see a strong yet fierce counter between Yami and Abhishek (playing CM Gangram Choudhary). Dasvi will also star Nimrat in a pivotal role.

Yami Gautam opens up on how she aced Haryanvi accent for Dasvi

Yami Gautam, who will be essaying the role of the Haryanvi cop in Dasvi, recently opened up about how she aced her Haryanvi accent for the forthcoming film. During a conversation with ANI, Yami stated that she took diction classes from a teacher to get the nuances right. The Kaabil actor continued that they worked on each and every dialogue and also how much to hold back because how much only is required for the character.

Yami further added that if it becomes too detailed then it's difficult for the pan India audience to understand which is not what they want. She stated that they marked a combination of 'you understand her background but at the same time, you also understand what she is saying'. The Uri actor even worked on where to put the stress as Haryanvi has certain width to it.

Aditya Dhar has a hilarious reaction to the Dasvi trailer

Recently, Abhishek shared the trailer of Dasvi. The trailer shows the actor portraying the role of a political leader who is just 8th pass. Abhishek, playing CM Gangram Choudhary, is put behind the bars and his office has been taken over by his wife Bimla Devi (played by Nimrat) during the former's absence.

Soon after the trailer was out, it created a massive buzz around the corners. It was also shared by Yami's husband and Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious note after watching the trailer. Aditya wrote, "And I thought I was the only one getting schooled by you!! Super-fun trailer!!".

More on Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi

Written by Ritesh Shah, the film is helmed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. Dasvi is an upcoming social comedy movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. The movie has been slated to release on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

