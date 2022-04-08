'Dasvi' Star Abhishek Bachchan Reveals If Father Amitabh Guides Him While Choosing Films

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the accolades for his performance in the latest social comedy-drama titled Dasvi. The Tushar Jalota directorial venture follows Abhishek's Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician, who is determined to pass his 10th standard exam whilst serving his prison term. The film also features talented actors like Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Before the movie, the film garnered major hype from the audience who lauded the 46-year-old actor's promising look and performance. Moreover, his father, Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also supported the actor's venture and ecstatically promoted the film across his social media handles. Although Abhishek receives support from his father prior to his films' release, he revealed whether Senior Bachchan also guides him to select and discuss scripts.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals if Amitabh Bachchan discusses scripts with him

The cast of Dasvi including Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur graced the stage of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. During the interaction, host Kapil Sharma joked about how the seasoned actor's father is too busy discussing scripts with him, considering the host of projects the 79-year-old actor has in his pipeline.

Responding to the same, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that his father has given him enough freedom to commit mistakes at their own expense. He also jokingly commented that his father would say, ''jo bhi galtia karni hai, wo khud karo, main kyu tumhe guide karu (Face the consequences of your own mistake. Why would I guide you?)''. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of Ajay Devgn directorial Runway 34, made sure to leave no stone unturned when promoting his son's film Dasvi. He had taken to his Instagram to reveal his proud moment as a father by sharing a giant poster of Dasvi with the caption, ''Abhishek, my uttaradhikaari, my inheritor, .. my PRIDE .. proud of you .. !!''

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about the things he learned from his family in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. In the interview, he revealed that he inherited his passion for writing from the maternal and paternal sides of his families.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan