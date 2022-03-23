After piquing the curiosity of the fans by sharing the first look posters of the star cast, the makers of the upcoming Dasvi have finally dropped the trailer. The gripping drama revolves around a politician striving to pass through his class 10 board exams, takes several quirky turns that show his constant struggle to study in jail.

The film which is touted to be a comedy with a social message is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film stars an ensemble star cast including Yami Gautam, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. Going by trailer, it seems that Abhishek's Haryanvi dialect as Gangaram Choudhry and Nimrat's acting as a village wife is sure to leave fans impressed.

Dasvi trailer out now

The trailer opens with Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of CM Gangram Chaudhary who is put behind the bars. And in his absence, the CM office has been taken over by his wife Nimrat who plays the role of Bimla Devi, a village girl who works day and night in the village while looking after the cows. With a sudden shift from village to politics, Nimrat tries to get a hand on politics.

Followed by this Abhishek meets a strict Jailor Yami who is seen playing the role of Jyoti Deswal. Known for her strict nature, Abhishek and Yami are often seen in a tussle inside the jail.

That's when Abhishek decided to appear for class 10 board exams so that he can prove to the world. Starting from studying inside the jail and reading books, the actor fights for his CM chair against his wife on one hand, and in another, he tries to qualify for his high school exams.

While sharing the trailer, the Bob Biswas actor wrote, " Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote se, present karte hai, Davi trailer." The film will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Dasvi is all set to mark Abhishek's fourth venture on OTT after a successful run of Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. He also wowed the audience with his performance in the gritty drama Breath: Into The Shadows. The makers of Dasvi wrapped the film's shoot last year in April.

IMAGE: Twitter/NetflixIndia