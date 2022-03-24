'Dasvi' Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Laud Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam's Performance

As Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur are set to share screen space in their upcoming social comedy film, Dasvi, the trailer of the film recently hit the screens creating a buzz among the fans. Written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the movie will feature Abhishek Bachchan essaying the role of an uneducated politician while Nimrat Kaur will be seen playing the role of his wife and CM. On the other hand, Yami Gautam will be seen as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal.

Bached by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios and Back My Cake Films, the movie has been slated to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to the recently released Dasvi trailer.

Dasvi Trailer Twitter Review

The moment Dasvi Trailer surfaced online, the fans expressed their opinions on the performances of the stellar star cast of the film including Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Many fans took to Twitter and praised the performance of Abhishek Bachchan while adding that he was an underrated actor. Some also mentioned that they were super-excited to watch the film after watching the stunning trailer while others complimented Yami Gautam's strong avatar.

A user took to Twitter and stated that the Dasvi trailer was the perfect example of how good Abhishek Bachchan is as an actor while another user mentioned that the trailer had set their hopes high. They also added that there was no doubt about how Abhishek Bachchan fit into the role and added that the movie will surely be one of the biggest hits of 2022. As the movie is released on OTT platforms, some also expressed their grief about not being able to watch the film on the big screen. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Dasvi trailer.

sir @juniorbachchan u r really great..nd will hv to say underrated.

Loved the trailer...will surely love the film#Dasvi #DasviTrailer #DasviTrailerTopClass — JokeR (@JokerPhodger) March 23, 2022

#DasviTrailer has set the hopes high up. No doubt @juniorbachchan perfectly fits in the category of the role…definitely this is going to be one of the biggest hits of 2022….really wished it to be on the big screen!!! — Rishi Popawala (@RPopawala) March 23, 2022

I have always said this, every actor at a point realizes her/his potential.@juniorbachchan never looked back after Manmarziyaan and this #DasviTrailer is another example of how good Abhishek Bachchan is.



And good to see you @DanHusain sir. — Ankur kumar (@Ankurkrtweets) March 23, 2022

I am sure this movie will surely entertain us

Trailer look really amazing 🔥

My excitement level on top to see @juniorbachchan and @yamigautam together #DasviTrailer pic.twitter.com/h1GUu0BiI7 — Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhishe69371442) March 23, 2022

Dasvi cast

The notable cast of the movie includes Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Arun Kushwah, Sumit Roy, among others.

Image: 'Dasvi' Poster