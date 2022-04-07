Last Updated:

Dasvi Twitter Review: Fans Call Abhishek Bachchan's Film 'game Changer'

As the Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur-starrer Dasvi release, the fans have been sharing their honest reviews on Twitter. Take a look.

Nehal Gautam
Dasvi twitter review

Image: 'Dasvi' Poster


As the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi, the movie's release on OTT created a buzz among the fans. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Yami gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead alongside many other notable actors in supporting roles. The release of the film on Netflix and Jio Cinema has attracted the audience and they have been sharing their honest reviews online while revealing how much they are loving the film. 

Dasvi Twitter Review 

Numerous fans took to their official Twitter handles and shared their reviews online after watching the film Dasvi. Most of them dropped in stunning reviews for the movie while stating how much they loved the film. One user stated that Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's performance in the film was excellent while adding that it was the best movie to enjoy this weekend. Another Twitterati stated that it was a brilliant movie that beautifully focussed on the Importance of education while adding that this movie should definitely reach every citizen of the country.

Some users also hailed Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film and stated that he never disappointed his fans with his acting skills while some others stated that Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur delivered their career-best performances. On the other hand, there were many fans who also reviewed the film as a game-changer in the current educational society while others urged everyone to watch the film soon as it was worth watching. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Dasvi movie. 

Image: 'Dasvi' Poster

