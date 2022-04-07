Dasvi Twitter Review: Fans Call Abhishek Bachchan's Film 'game Changer'

As the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi, the movie's release on OTT created a buzz among the fans. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Yami gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead alongside many other notable actors in supporting roles. The release of the film on Netflix and Jio Cinema has attracted the audience and they have been sharing their honest reviews online while revealing how much they are loving the film.

The movie will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7 April 2022. Some of the notable cast members of the film include actors, namely Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Arun Kushwah, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, among others.

Dasvi Twitter Review

Numerous fans took to their official Twitter handles and shared their reviews online after watching the film Dasvi. Most of them dropped in stunning reviews for the movie while stating how much they loved the film. One user stated that Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's performance in the film was excellent while adding that it was the best movie to enjoy this weekend. Another Twitterati stated that it was a brilliant movie that beautifully focussed on the Importance of education while adding that this movie should definitely reach every citizen of the country.

Some users also hailed Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film and stated that he never disappointed his fans with his acting skills while some others stated that Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur delivered their career-best performances. On the other hand, there were many fans who also reviewed the film as a game-changer in the current educational society while others urged everyone to watch the film soon as it was worth watching. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Dasvi movie.

Just watched #Dasvi, mind boggling acting by @NimratOfficial 👏🏼 i was blown away !! Keep it up Ma’am !! Abhishek and Mrs Dhar was awesome too! Congrats the whole team ! — VIplav (@viplav04) April 6, 2022

I loved how balanced and good command over the haryanvi language #NimratKaur got @NimratOfficial

She did a fab job playing bimla devi and how effortless it was. Is truly makes me wonder why these actors don't get hold films.? ✨ 👍🏻 — ✨Simran Arneja✨ (@cutista_simran) April 7, 2022

I really enjoy the movie #Dasvi @juniorbachchan never disappointed by acting skills and script. Lots of love sir. — PREMSHA (@premshwairay) April 7, 2022

Not a dry eye in the house (and in the theatres too if it was a theatrical release). #dasvi is all that I expected and more. @juniorbachchan, @yamigautam & the queen of the film @NimratOfficial deliver absolute career best performances directed by @TusharJalota supported by (1/2) — Savar Suri (@SavarSuri) April 7, 2022

Image: 'Dasvi' Poster