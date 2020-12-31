Datta Naik's Biopic 'N Dutta: The Untold Story' In Works, To Focus On Musician's Legacy

N Dutta, known by the name Datta Naik, was popular for his musical genius and for creating scores in films like Dhool ka Phool and Dharamputra that introduced the directorial talent of Yash Chopra to the industry. For lovers of poetry and the golden years of Hindi film music, his collaboration with producer BR Chopra and legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhiyanvi in songs like Aurat ne janam diya mardon ko, Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega, and Main jab bhi akeli hoti hoon remain unforgettable. According to a media statement, N Dutta's biopic is in the works and is going to be released by Yoodlee Films.

Also Read | Nayanthara To Play The Lead Role Of Rani Velu Nachiyar In The Upcoming Biopic?

N Dutta's biopic

Datta Naik ran away as a 12-year-old from his home in a small village in Goa to chase his dreams and life was full of unexpected turns for him. N Dutta passed away on December 30, 1987, and with him, many of his unsung songs and untold stories died. His son Roop Naik is now collaborating with Yoodlee Films to fill in the gaps of the N Dutta story and have announced a biopic on him commemorating his death anniversary.

Also Read | Scott Stapp, The Lead Vocalist Of Rock Band Creed, To Play Frank Sinatra In Reagan Biopic

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP of Films and TV, Saregama says, "Our parent company Saregama has a treasure trove of historic film scores and to rediscover N Dutta's genius was a revelation. He started his career as an assistant to Sachin Dev Burman but grew to be a force to reckon with." He further stated that Dutta's partnership with poet Sahir Ludhiyanvi remains one of the most celebrated of all times though not many people know that some of the seminal scores of the fifties were composed by him.

Kumar went on to say, "How his talent was discovered, how he rose to fame and then was, unfortunately, denied his rightful place in history, makes for a compelling story. We are lucky that his son Roop is a part of this project to ensure absolute authenticity. This is the first time we are producing a biopic and that we are announcing it on the death anniversary of the legend is an emotional moment for Roop and for us".

Also Read | 'Star Wars' Actor Naomi Ackie Set To Star In Whitney Houston Biopic: Reports

Dutta's son Roop Naik added, "I do not want the personal and musical legacy of my father to remain unacknowledged. That his story has remained unheard so far is why the film is called, "N Datta: The Untold Story." Roop went on to state that his father's camaraderie with some of the doyens of our music industry and the subsequent output helped define the musical sound of the 50s. He further added that " I am glad that Yoodlee Films with their story-telling acumen and Saregama with their musical archives are making this dream project come to life. The film will narrate why my father's life was full of extreme tragedy and triumph, why a musical genius had to die in anonymity, how a heart-attack at the age of 32 blighted his success, his bond with Sahir Saab, his sometimes tumultuous equations with producers and directors, his generosity, personal life, his inability to compromise and a lot more."

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Honoured By Maha Governor For PM Modi Biopic, Shares Why Award Is 'special'

All Image Credits: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.