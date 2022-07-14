The popular Australian cricketer David Warner often takes to his social media account and hops onto trends related to the Indian film industry. He has now participated in the viral Nach Punjaban trend from the Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, leaving fans, including the film's actor Varun Dhawan in awe.

The recently released movie also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others and has been soaring at the box office ever since it hit the big screen.

David Warner dances to Nach Punjaban

The cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video of himself and his kids grooving to the hit track Nach Punjaban. The trio matched steps perfectly as they smiled from ear to ear and performed the hook step of the track. The cricketer's children adorably stood on either side of their dad and danced with him.

He captioned the post, "We are back at it again!!" and tagged Varun Dhawan, who made sure he reacted to the clip. He wrote, "The cutest from down under, thank you."

Watch David Warner and his kids dance to Nach Punjaban here:

A number of fans and followers of the cricketer and of the actors from the film headed to the comments section and flooded it with heaps of love for Warner and his family. They hailed him for his moves and mentioned the video was 'amazing'. They called him a 'grounded cricketer' and also began to request him to do other trends online. A fan suggested he does the dances to the foot-tapping song Pathala Pathala from Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The hit family drama recently crossed the whopping ₹100 Cr mark at the global box office and the team celebrated. After about three weeks on the big screen, in India, the movie has minted ₹ 78.48 Cr and continues its upward trend. The family entertainer saw Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and was all about family, friendship and love.

#JugJuggJeeyo remains rock-steady at the domestic Box office..



3rd Friday - 92 Lakhs

3rd Saturday - 1.80 Crs

3rd Sunday - 2.05 Crs



Total 78.48 Crs.. At the end of 3rd weekend.. #India pic.twitter.com/5PHpGMQzNF — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2022

