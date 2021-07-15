David Warner Mimics Akshay Kumar's 'Phir Hera Pheri' Pose; Asks Fans 'Who Did It Better?'

Australian opener David Warner left his followers enthralled on Wednesday after he mimicked Akshay Kumar's character from the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Phir Hera Pheri’. The 34-year-old known with monikers ‘The Bull’ or ‘The Reverend’ of the Australian Cricket team, took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Who did it better?” as he recreated the famous pose of ‘Raju' played by Akshay Kumar.

Warner fascinated the fans with more stills where he could be seen copying Akshay Kumar in a new floral print shirt with sunglasses, ready to launch his new venture focused on selling a money-making scheme ‘25 din me paise double’ to a gullible customer Rajpal Yadav. The Australian cricketer can be seen imitating Akshay Kumar’s pose as the character 'Raju', the only difference being warner had his cap on. The former tagged IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the hilarious image, and shortly the internet was abuzz leaving many fans in splits.

Swarming the comments sections, the ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper’s fans were quick to write “you” apologizing to the legendary Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as they poked fun. “You did it better I think,” a fan wrote adding laughter emojis. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s loyal fans contested saying, “Sorry my favourite player [Warner] but Akshay Kumar is better than you.” The fans stood divided as Warner’s IPL teammate Afghan spinner Rashid Khan dropped laughing emojis, seemingly amused at his mimicking skills. But this wouldn’t be the first time the Australian opener has imitated Indian film stars.

Swapped faces with actor Ranveer Singh

Warner, who is expected to play the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September, had earlier morphed his face in place of actor Ranveer Singh’s using the Reface app as he shared the video of Singh’s popular song 'Malhari' from the film Bajirao Mastani. He had also swapped faces with Arjun Kapoor in a dance number from his movie ‘Tevar’. “Next Tiktok? Thoughts?” Warner wrote in the caption to the video. Australian wicket-keeper, batsman, and Warner’s fellow teammate Alex Carey responded saying, “Love that salad on you.” Meanwhile, Indian wicket-keeper and batsman Wriddhiman Saha posted an emoji sticking his tongue out at Warner’s stunt. Earlier, the Aussie cricketer hilariously trolled Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav for forgetting to mention his name in his “all-time IPL XI” list. “Can’t believe he’s left me out,” Warner wrote on Twitter.

